PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $179.97 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $682.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.