PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.22 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.