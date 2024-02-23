PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

