PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

