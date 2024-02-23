PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,682 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.