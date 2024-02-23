PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,559 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Haleon by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

