PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 294 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.