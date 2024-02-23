PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

