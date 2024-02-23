PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $89.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

