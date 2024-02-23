PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.08.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.