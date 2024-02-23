PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

