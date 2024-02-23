PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PNM Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PNM stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

