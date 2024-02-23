PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Down 18%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.41. 615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PointsBet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.
