Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

