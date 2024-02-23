Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.4 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

