ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.38. 667,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,456,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.