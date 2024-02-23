Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 10,755 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth about $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYT opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

