Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 11,841 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.