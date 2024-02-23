Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in Twilio by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 51,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,507. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

