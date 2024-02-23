Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $111.49 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

