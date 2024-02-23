Prudential PLC Grows Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

