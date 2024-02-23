Prudential PLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.15. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.40.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

