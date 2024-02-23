Prudential PLC Has $332,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $34.27 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

