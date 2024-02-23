Prudential PLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in News were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

