Prudential PLC Has $415,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 769,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.