Prudential PLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 614,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

