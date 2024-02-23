Prudential PLC Has $474,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

