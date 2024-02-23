Prudential PLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $165.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

