Prudential PLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,725 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 631,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

