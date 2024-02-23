Prudential PLC Purchases 154 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,387,000 after acquiring an additional 468,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $34,436,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $34,436,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $496,283.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,196,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,036 shares of company stock worth $65,304,403. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

