Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

