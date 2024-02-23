Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,410 shares of company stock worth $29,215,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

