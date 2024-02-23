Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.