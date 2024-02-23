Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

