Prudential PLC Sells 1,438 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,589,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.