Prudential PLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

