Prudential PLC Sells 26,480 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

