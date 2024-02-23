Prudential PLC Sells 705,944 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,944 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,826,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

