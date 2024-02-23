Prudential PLC Sells 8,293 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

