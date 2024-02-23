Prudential PLC Sells 9,133 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.