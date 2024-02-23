Prudential PLC Sells 9,678 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

