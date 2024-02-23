Prudential PLC Sells 998 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

