Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $176.73 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

