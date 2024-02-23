Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Issued By Roth Capital

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.96. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,653,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 78,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,610,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

