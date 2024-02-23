Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE UTI opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $510.52 million, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

