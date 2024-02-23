Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issued By William Blair

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.0 %

HealthStream stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

