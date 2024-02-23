Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Lifted by William Blair

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $129.64 on Thursday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

