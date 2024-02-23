Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Decreased by Zacks Research

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.28 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,770,000. Loews Corp increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

