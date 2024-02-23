Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $411.65 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.69.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,346,000 after buying an additional 15,701,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

