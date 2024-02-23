Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Equity Residential Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

